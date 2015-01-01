Abstract

PURPOSE: Many factors contribute to persisting post-concussion symptoms (PPCSs), necessitating multi-modal treatment. Quantitative investigations have shown the potential of interdisciplinary intervention to reduce the burden of PPCSs and facilitate return to activities. There are often varied responses to intervention, warranting further investigation of potential factors underlying treatment response. This study aimed to explore participant experiences of i-RECOveR, an interdisciplinary intervention for PPCSs and its impact on symptoms, daily function, and concussion beliefs. MATERIALS AND METHOD: Semi-structured interviews were conducted 1-month post-treatment via videoconferencing with 13 individuals (61% female) with mild traumatic brain injury (M(age)=39.77 years, SD = 16.27) who participated in i-RECOveR. Interview transcripts were analysed thematically.



RESULTS: Three themes reflected participants' treatment journeys from concussion to life after treatment: (1) Dissatisfaction with Previous Consultations, reflected personal experiences prior to commencing treatment; (2) Perceived Active Ingredients of Intervention, reflected participant experiences of i-RECOveR; and (3) Impact of Interdisciplinary Intervention, reflected a range of positive changes after completing i-RECOveR.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight current gaps in the acute management of concussion and provide end-user insights into the facilitators and barriers of treatment engagement and response. Responses also highlight the potential positive impact of interdisciplinary treatments. Clinician perspectives should be explored in future research.

