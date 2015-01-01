Abstract

Despite being relatively rare, pediatric traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) is a debilitating event with high morbidity and long-term damage and dependency. This study aims to provide insight on the epidemiological characteristics of pediatric TSCI worldwide.



The studies were included if they provided data for the pediatric population with the diagnosis of TSCI. Information sources included PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and Scopus. All databases were searched from 1990 to April 2023. The quality of included studies was evaluated by Joanna Briggs Institute Critical Appraisal Tools. The results of the meta-analysis were presented as forest plots. PROSPERO Registration code: CRD42020189757.



We identified 87 studies from 18 developed and 11 developing countries. Of the 87 studies evaluated, 52 studies were considered medium quality, 27 studies were considered high quality, and 8 studies were considered low quality. In developed countries, the proportion of TSCIs occurring in patients aged 0-15 years was 3% (95% CI: 2.2%; 3.9%), while in developing countries, it was 4.5% (95% CI: 2.8%; 6.4%). In developed countries, the pooled incidence of pediatric TSCI was 4.3/millions of children aged 0-15/year (95% CI: 3.1; 6.0/millions children aged 0-15/year) and boys comprised 67% (95% CI: 63%; 70%) of cases. The most prevalent level of injury was cervical (50% [95% CI: 41%; 58%]). The frequency of SCI Without Obvious Radiological Abnormality (SCIWORA) was 35% (95% CI: 18%; 54%) among children 0-17 years. The most common etiology in developed countries was transport injuries (50% [95% CI: 42%; 57%]), while in developing countries falls were the leading cause (31% [95% CI: 20%; 42%]). The most important limitation of our study was the heterogeneity of studies in reporting age subgroups that hindered us from age-specific analyses. Conclusion: Our study provided accurate estimates for the epidemiology of pediatric TSCI. We observed a higher proportion of pediatric TSCI cases in developing countries compared to developed countries. Furthermore, we identified distinct epidemiological characteristics of pediatric TSCI when compared to adult cases and variations between developing and developed countries. Recognizing these unique features allows for the implementation of cost-effective preventive strategies aimed at reducing the incidence and burden of TSCI in children.



What is Known: • Pediatric Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury (TSCI) can have profound physical and social consequences for affected children, their families, and society as a whole. • Epidemiological insights are vital for they provide the data and understanding needed to the identification of vulnerable populations, aiding in the development of targeted prevention strategies and effective resource allocation.



What is New: • The estimated incidence of pediatric TSCI in developed countries is 4.3 cases per million children aged 0-15. The proportion of pediatric TSCI cases in relation to all-age TSCI cases is 3% in developed countries and 4.5% in developing countries. • The etiology of TSCI in pediatric cases differs between developing and developed countries. In developed countries, transport injuries are the most prevalent cause of pediatric TSCI, while falls are the least common cause. Conversely, in developing countries, falls are the leading cause of pediatric TSCI.

