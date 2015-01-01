|
Xie M, Zou X, Xie Y, Hu L, Tang Y, Cai J, Kuang Y, Zhu L, Zou M, Wang Q. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1221529.
37810605
INTRODUCTION: Stressful global situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused a tremendous impact on mental health in hospitalized patients with schizophrenia. The mediating roles of psychological impact related to COVID-19, sleep quality, and psychological distress were investigated in the association between childhood trauma and suicidal risk in hospitalized patients with schizophrenia.
COVID-19 pandemic; schizophrenia; suicide risk; sleep quality; childhood trauma; post-traumatic stress symptoms