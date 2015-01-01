|
Springer AE, King Y, Field C, Ojeda MA, Brown L, Monforton C, Hernandez R, Diamond P, Atkinson J, Fernández-Esquer ME. Health Educ. J. 2023; 82(6): 595-610.
(Copyright © 2023, Health Education Journal, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
37811192
OBJECTIVE: Latino day labourers (LDLs) in the USA are at increased risk for non-fatal and fatal occupational injuries, which are compounded by stressors that include wage theft, job insecurity and discrimination. This paper describes the development and refinement of Vales+Tú (You are Worthy of More), an injury prevention programme currently being evaluated as part of a cluster randomised trial in which health promotion is taken directly to the 'corners' (e.g. street corners, home improvement store parking lots, and public parks) where workers gather to seek employment.
Language: en
Immigrants; occupational health; Latino day labourer; Latino injury; popular education