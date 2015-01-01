Abstract

Wildlife-vehicle collision (WVC) is one of the major causes of wildlife mortality and a concern for conservationists worldwide. The study of roadkill data that can be used to develop appropriate measures and strategies for both wildlife conservation and traffic safety to mitigate the WVC and animals' mortality. Extensive studies have been conducted in the developed countries on the identification of WVC hotspots and its potential impact; however, less attention is given in developing countries. Because of this, the problem is not well understood in developing countries. This study was intended to identify victim species, hotspot areas for roadkill, and factors that contribute to WVC in Jimma Zone, along three roads leading from Jimma City. Data were collected using a citizen science approach and a skilled man power road survey (March-September 2022) to document the number and type of species killed. Three road segments (135 km in total) were surveyed weekly as a baseline for future research. All statistical analyses were carried out using R-software. In the present study, a total of 84 roadkill specimens were collected from 16 different mammal species, of which 85.7% were medium-sized carnivores. The findings showed that Jackals (Canis mesomalis and Canis adustus) were the most frequently killed species (25%, n is 21), followed by Civettictis civetta (22.62%, n is 19). The study revealed that the major factors causing collisions include habitat type (forest cover) and wildlife behavior (nocturnal or diurnal). Further, the study revealed that the majority of WVC occurred at night (dusk) and at dawn in areas that are covered with dense forests. To minimize the potential risks of WVC and animals' mortality, we suggest putting warning signs in hotspot areas where roadkill usually occur frequently. In addition, we recommend creating awareness among drivers, traffic police, and all communities about the negative impacts and consequences of collisions on the ecological and economic value of wildlife.

