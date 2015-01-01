Abstract

Disaster education remains crucial in building resilient communities, especially in natural disaster-prone areas. An essential element of the educational strategy in this paper involves local wisdom integration into teaching and learning processes. As such, the 'Tunjuk Ajar Melayu Riau' (TAMR) offers valuable insights with its profound knowledge of nature and environmental conservation. The research in this paper explores local wisdom integration values in TAMR into disaster education to enhance knowledge and didactic transpositions. The main research objectives in this paper include understanding the perspectives and values of local wisdom in TAMR concerning nature conservation as an investment in disaster preparedness values and knowledge (RQ1) and examining how a prototype model of nature conservation values in TAMR could guide local knowledge about disaster integration into disaster education (RQ2). The descriptive qualitative research studied in this paper contains four stages: data collection, data reduction, data display, and conclusion drawing. The study reveals three forms of knowledge transposition in TAMR: expressions, advice, and taboos. These aspects underline the TAMR values as guidance and local knowledge about the disaster - the keeping, utilizing, and preserving nature. The further findings split this preservation concept into land and water areas, which is crucial for spatial planning to reduce disaster risk. TAMR forms the foundation for knowledge and didactic transposition in disaster education to emphasize preventing floods, landslides, droughts, and forest and land fires. The meanings and values of TAMR necessitate further academic exploration to create a more comprehensive understanding and preservation. Integrating TAMR values as knowledge and didactic transposition based on local wisdom into disaster education emerged as a viable strategy for building a community resilient to disasters.

Language: en