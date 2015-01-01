|
Frei-Landau R, Abo-Mokh I, Sabar Ben-Yehoshua N. Heliyon 2023; 9(9): e20246.
37809798
OBJECTIVE: Parental bereavement by homicide is considered an extremely difficult grief experience; hence it may significantly undermine one's meaning structures. Although bereaved parents' meaning-making process has been extensively researched, less is known about meaning reconstruction among Muslim parents bereaved by homicide - an understudied population. The study's goal was to gain an in-depth understanding of bereaved Muslim parents' meaning-making process in light of their religious background using Park's religious meaning-making model.
Homicide; Bereavement; Cultural sensitivity; Grief; Religious meaning-making