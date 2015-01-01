Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health concern in Nepal and its prevalence has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study aimed to assess the prevalence of IPV among married women of reproductive age in Nepal during the pandemic.



METHODS: A web-based survey was conducted with 420 participants using a validated questionnaire adopted from the World Health Organization. Descriptive and inferential statistical analyses were performed.



RESULTS: Our study found that 52.62% of participants experienced IPV during the COVID-19 pandemic with economic violence being the most prevalent type (38.81%) and followed by behavioral control (37.14%), emotional violence (26.20%), physical violence (21.43%), and sexual violence (14.05%). Despite the high level of IPV, only 14% of participants sought help and only 6% reported the violence to the police. Univariate analyses showed that factors such as the husband's level of education and occupation, number of children, property ownership, husband's alcohol use, relationship and quarrels with the husband, fear of the husband, and participation in decision-making were associated with an increased risk of IPV. Multivariate analysis revealed that women involved in decision-making faced a 2.52 times higher risk of violence, that women who reported daily quarrels had a risk 5.47 times that of women who did not endorse fights, and that women who were afraid of their husbands had a risk 16 times that of women who did not report fear.



CONCLUSION: This study reveals a concerning prevalence of IPV among married women in Nepal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our findings emphasize the low reporting rates and help-seeking behavior among IPV victims. They also highlight the significant influence of factors such as participation in decision-making, frequent quarrels, and fear. These findings underscore the urgent need to establish support systems for IPV victims and develop targeted interventions tailored to the local context. Furthermore, conducting comprehensive research and understanding the interplay of contributing factors can guide the formulation of effective strategies to combat this pervasive societal problem.

