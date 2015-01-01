Abstract

Smart cars rely on sensors like LIDAR and high-precision map-based perception for driving environment sensing. However, they can't detect low-speed vehicles beyond visual range, affecting safety and comfort. Manual vehicles face similar challenges. Low-speed driving contributes to expressway accidents due to limited visibility, road design, and equipment performance. To enhance safety, an over-the-horizon potential safety threat vehicle identification method using ETC big data is proposed. It consists of three layers. The first layer is the vehicle section travel speed sensing layer based on the wlp-XGBoost algorithm. The second layer is the in-transit vehicle position estimation layer based on the DR-HMM algorithm. The third layer is the Multi-information fusion of potential safety threat vehicle identification layer. Dynamic real-time detection and identification of potential safety threats in expressway sections were achieved, and simulations were conducted using real-time ETC data from Quanxia section on an ETC platform.



RESULTS show accurate prediction of vehicle speed and position in different road sections and traffic situations, with over 95% accuracy and recall in identifying potential safety threat vehicles. It perceives changes in the traffic conditions of road sections in real-time based on the changing trend of potential safety threat vehicle numbers, providing a vital reference for speed planning and risk avoidance.

