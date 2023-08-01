Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Treatment of interpersonal violence (IPV) patients is often complicated by social and mental health comorbidities. New American College of Surgeons (ACS) requirements include provision of psychosocial support services for recovery after injury. We aim to describe utilization and patient outcomes after provision of Trauma Recovery Services (TRS) at our institution for the IPV population. These services include assistance with food, housing, criminal justice, and advocacy.



METHODS: IPV patients were identified between September 6, 2018 and December 20, 2020. Demographic information was collected. TRS utilization and specific services rendered were identified. Primary outcome measures included initial length of stay (LOS), number of subsequent emergency department (ED) visits, and outpatient visits within 1 y after the initial injury. Statistical analyses included t-tests, Chi-squared tests, and multivariate regression analyses.



RESULTS: A total of 502 patients were included in the final cohort, and 394 patients (78.5%) accepted the utilization of TRS services after initial interaction. Patients were on average 33.4 y old, and 59.4% were females. Patients who were older (P < 0.001) and homeless (P = 0.004) were more likely to use TRS, while victims of sexual assault (P < 0.001) and single patients (P = 0.041) were less likely. Patients who utilized TRS had longer initial LOS (P < 0.001), more ED visits (P < 0.001), and more outpatient visits (P = 0.01) related to the initial complaint, independent of potential confounders on multivariate linear regression. Food and housing service utilization associated with LOS (P = 0.01), ED visits (P < 0.001), and outpatient visits (P < 0.001). Additionally, transportation services were associated with longer LOS (P = 0.01) while patient advocacy services were associated with more ED visits (P = 0.03).



CONCLUSIONS: TRS was extensively utilized by IPV patients, and associated with more follow-up appointments, ED visits, and longer LOS. Emphasis on injury mechanisms, baseline demographics, and social features may further characterize patients in need who tend toward utilization.

