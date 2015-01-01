|
Citation
|
Raz M, Gupta-Kagan J, Asnes AG. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37812436
|
Abstract
|
Experiencing a child abuse investigation is commonplace in the US. A study by Kim et al1 calculated that one-third of all children nationwide might expect to experience such an investigation before turning 18 years, and among Black children, more than half will be subject to a child protective services investigation.
Language: en