Raz M, Gupta-Kagan J, Asnes AG. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2023.3676

37812436

Experiencing a child abuse investigation is commonplace in the US. A study by Kim et al1 calculated that one-third of all children nationwide might expect to experience such an investigation before turning 18 years, and among Black children, more than half will be subject to a child protective services investigation.

Increasing attention is now given to the problems caused by overreporting of families to child protective services (CPS) agencies. In 2021, only 17.8% of screened-in reports were substantiated.2 Studies have found a higher substantiation rate for reports by medical professionals, but that rate is still low, and child removal rates in this setting are even lower, suggesting an inefficient allocation of investigative resources.3 Moreover, children and families often experience these investigations as invasive and harmful...


