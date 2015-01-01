Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment profoundly alters trajectories of brain development, promoting markedly increased long-term health risks and impaired intellectual development. However, the immediate impact of maltreatment on brain development in children and the extent to which altered global brain volume contributes to intellectual development in children with maltreatment experience is currently unknown. We here utilized MRI data obtained from children within 6 months after the exposure to maltreatment to assess the association of maltreatment severity with global brain volume changes. We further assessed the association between maltreatment severity and intellectual development and tested for the mediating effect of brain volume on this association.



METHOD: We used structural MRI (3T) in a sample of 49 children aged 3-5 years with maltreatment exposure, i.e. emotional and physical abuse and/or neglect within 6 months, to characterize intracranial and tissue-specific volumes. Maltreatment severity was coded using the Maternal Interview for the Classification of Maltreatment. IQ was tested at study entry and after one year using the Snijders Oomen Nonverbal Test.



RESULTS: Higher maltreatment severity was significantly correlated with smaller intracranial volume (r = -.393, p = .008), which was mainly driven by lower total brain volume (r = -.393, p = .008), which in turn was primarily due to smaller gray matter volume (r = -.454, p = .002). Furthermore, smaller gray matter volume was associated with lower IQ at study entry (r = -.548, p < .001) and predicted IQ one year later (r = -.493, p = .004.). The observed associations were independent of potential confounding variables, including height, socioeconomic status, age and sex. IMPORTANCE: We provide evidence that greater maltreatment severity in early childhood is related to smaller brain size at a very young age with significant consequences for intellectual ability, likely setting a path for far-reaching long-term disadvantages. Insights into the molecular and neural processes that underlie the impact of maltreatment on brain structure and function are urgently needed to derive mechanism-driven targets for early intervention.

Language: en