Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined the effects of work-related electronic communication (WREC) during non-working hours in the work from home or office setting on health.



METHODS: The study recruited 98 information technology workers in a 9-day observational study. They recorded work-life events (eg, work style (working mostly from home or the office) and duration of WREC during non-working hours) and subjective ratings (eg, current fatigue, sleepiness and depression) and wore a sleep actigraph to measure objective sleep variables before bedtime every day. They completed the Brief Psychomotor Vigilance Test (PVT-B) before bedtime for 4 days.



RESULTS: The frequency of WREC was significantly higher when working mostly from home than in the office (p<0.01). In addition, the duration of WREC was longer when working mostly from home than in the office (p<0.001). Linear or generalised linear mixed model analysis for fatigue, depression and PVT lapse revealed significant interaction effects between work style and WREC (all p<0.05). Post hoc analysis showed that the longer the WREC, the worse the fatigue and depression and the lower the lapse on working mostly from the office (all p<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Longer WREC is associated with worse fatigue and depression and lower lapse of PVT (higher alertness) before bedtime for working mostly from the office. Workers, especially those working from the office, should minimise WREC during non-working hours to maintain good health. Therefore, companies, managers and other relevant stakeholders should refrain from contacting workers during non-working hours.

