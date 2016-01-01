Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To characterize the epidemiology of suicide and self-harm among adolescents admitted to PICUs during the first 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.



DESIGN: Descriptive analysis of a large, multicenter, quality-controlled database (Virtual Pediatric Systems [VPS]), and of a national public health dataset (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention web-based Wide-ranging ONline Data for Epidemiology Research [CDC WONDER]). SETTING: The 69 PICUs participating in the VPS database that contributed data for the entire the study period, January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2021. PATIENTS: Adolescents older than 12 years to younger than 18 years old admitted to a participating PICU during the study period with a diagnosis involving self-harm or a suicide attempt (VPS sample), or adolescent suicide deaths over the same period (CDC WONDER sample). INTERVENTIONS: None. MEASUREMENTS AND MAIN RESULTS: We identified 10,239 suicide deaths and 7,692 PICU admissions for self-harm, including 5,414 admissions in the pre-pandemic period (Q1-2016 to Q1-2020) and 2,278 in the pandemic period (Q2-2020 to Q4-2021). Compared with the pre-pandemic period, there was no increase in the median (interquartile range) number of suicide deaths per quarter (429 [399-453] vs. 416 [390-482]) or PICU admissions for self-harm per quarter (315 [289-353] vs. 310 [286-387]) during the pandemic period, respectively. There was an increase in the ratio of self-harm PICU admissions to all-cause PICU admissions per quarter during the pandemic (1.98 [1.43-2.12]) compared with the pre-pandemic period per quarter (1.59 [1.46-1.74]). We also observed a significant decrease in all-cause PICU admissions per quarter early in the pandemic compared with the pre-pandemic period (16,026 [13,721-16,297] vs. 19,607 [18,371-20,581]).



CONCLUSIONS: The number of suicide deaths and PICU admissions per quarter for self-harm remained relatively constant during the pandemic, while the number of all-cause PICU admissions per quarter decreased compared with the pre-pandemic period. The resultant higher ratio of self-harm admissions to all-cause PICU admissions may have contributed to the perception that more adolescents required critical care for mental health-related conditions early in the pandemic.

