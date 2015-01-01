Abstract

Falls in the elderly represent one of the major clinical problems as they are serious events that often result in high residual disability and mortality rates. Knowledge on the subject derives mainly from geriatric and gerontopsychiatric research. However, gerontopsychiatric patients differ from geriatric patients not only for the psychiatric and neurological comorbidities, which are often not sufficiently taken into account in the scientific context, but also for the intake of psychotropic drugs, notoriously described as one of the main risk factors for falls. Such drugs are widely prescribed in this group of patients, often even off-label. Clinicians therefore should pay particular attention to falls, since various comorbidities and polypharmacy as a prescribing issue can have important consequences for clinical management. Falls have not been sufficiently investigated yet in a purely psychiatric context.

Language: en