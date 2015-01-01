Abstract

Body weight significantly impacts health and quality of life, and is a leading risk factor for the development of knee osteoarthritis (OA). Weight cycling may have more negative health consequences compared to steady high or low weight. Using the Osteoarthritis Initiative dataset, we investigated the effects of weight cycling on physical function, quality of life, and depression over 72-months compared to stable or unidirectional body weight trajectories. Participants (n = 731) had knee OA and were classified as: (1) stable-low (BMI < 25), (2) stable-overweight (BMI = 25-29.9), and (3) stable-obese (BMI ≥ 30); (4) steady-weight-loss; (5) steady-weight-gain (weight loss/gain ≥ 2.2 kg every 2-years); (6) gain-loss-gain weight cycling, and (7) loss-gain-loss weight cycling (weight loss/gain with return to baseline), based on bi-annual assessments. We compared Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Knee-Related Quality of Life, Function in Sports and Recreation, Physical Activity in the Elderly, Short Form SF-12, repeated chair rise, 20-m gait speed, and Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression using repeated-measures ANOVA. The steady weight loss group demonstrated the worst pain, physical function, and depressive symptoms over time (p's < 0.05). More research is needed to confirm these findings, and elucidate the mechanisms by which steady weight loss is associated with functional decline in knee OA.

Language: en