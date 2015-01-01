SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nakai S, Fahey KML, Dermody SS. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10826084.2023.2262023

37807196

BACKGROUND: There is a lack of consensus among researchers on the association between shyness and substance use. This may be due to unexamined modifiers of this association, such as childhood victimization.

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to examine if experiencing different types of victimization (emotional, physical, sexual, and poly-victimization) modifies the association between shyness and substance use outcomes in adults. In this study, we performed moderation analyses to investigate whether victimization moderates the association between shyness and substance use/abuse. Data came from the National Comorbidity Survey Baseline (NCS-1; 1990-1992) and the Collaborative Psychiatric Epidemiological Surveys (CPES; 2001-2003). Substance use outcomes included were binge drinking, tobacco use, other drug use, and DSM-III-R (NCS-1)/DSM-IV (CPES) classifications of alcohol and drug abuse.

RESULTS: Results from NCS-1 supported a moderating role of childhood victimization on the relationship between shyness and tobacco use only, specifically for emotional (p =.031) and physical (p <.001) victimization, and poly-victimization (p <.001).

RESULTS from CPES showed a moderating role of lifetime sexual abuse for binge drinking (p =.017), other drug use (p =.028), and alcohol abuse (p =.004). For both datasets, the associations between shyness and substance use outcomes were stronger when there were no victimization histories.

CONCLUSION: These findings give insight on the complexity of the interaction between shyness and victimization. Future research could focus on mechanisms, such as cognitive processes, that may contribute to interactions between shyness and victimization history on substance outcomes.


trauma; alcohol; victimization; substance use; drug use; Shyness; tobacco

