Citation
Xu L, Chang R, Wang H, Xu C, Yu X, Chen H, Wang R, Liu S, Liu Y, Wang Y, Cai Y. Transgend Health 2023; 8(5): 450-456.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37810941
PMCID
Abstract
PURPOSE: High prevalence of depression in transgender women highlights the importance of validating the measure to assess depression. Moreover, depression is significantly associated with suicide across research studies. The aims of the current study were to validate a Chinese-language version of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and to assess operating characteristics of the PHQ-9 for suicide screening in transgender women.
Keywords
|
validity; Patient Health Questionnaire; screening; transgender women