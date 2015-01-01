Abstract

PURPOSE: High prevalence of depression in transgender women highlights the importance of validating the measure to assess depression. Moreover, depression is significantly associated with suicide across research studies. The aims of the current study were to validate a Chinese-language version of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and to assess operating characteristics of the PHQ-9 for suicide screening in transgender women.



METHODS: With the approval of an Institutional Review Board (IRB), a total of 198 transgender women living in Shenyang, China, were recruited, and asked to complete the PHQ-9, including measures of their suicidal ideation, planning and attempt.



RESULTS: A one-factor model of the PHQ-9 was supported in the current sample, showing good reliability and validity. The best cutoff point for the PHQ-9 in suicidal ideation was 17, with a sensitivity/specificity of 77.78%; the best cutoff point for PHQ-9 in suicidal planning was 17, with a sensitivity of 81.82% and a specificity of 73.26%; and the best cutoff point for PHQ-9 in suicidal attempt was 20, with a sensitivity of 75% and a specificity of 90.21%.



CONCLUSION: Findings supported the validity of the PHQ-9. With potential clinical or research application, the PHQ-9 can be an efficient instrument for suicide screening in transgender women.

