Abstract

Research on pornography use and sexual coercion has provided inconsistent results. One explanation for this is the lack of a valid, reliable, and comprehensive measure of pornography use. This study seeks to address this need by developing a comprehensive pornography use instrument consisting of four domains identified in research: type of pornography used, sexual scripts, habits, and compulsivity. A sample of 324 college men was used.



RESULTS of the study yielded factor structures for these domains and evidence of reliability and validity.



FINDINGS present the initial development of a pornography use instrument that could improve research in this area and aid practitioners in treatment and supervision decisions.

