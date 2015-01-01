SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Marshall EA, Miller HA. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231205583

PMID

37807715

Abstract

Research on pornography use and sexual coercion has provided inconsistent results. One explanation for this is the lack of a valid, reliable, and comprehensive measure of pornography use. This study seeks to address this need by developing a comprehensive pornography use instrument consisting of four domains identified in research: type of pornography used, sexual scripts, habits, and compulsivity. A sample of 324 college men was used.

RESULTS of the study yielded factor structures for these domains and evidence of reliability and validity.

FINDINGS present the initial development of a pornography use instrument that could improve research in this area and aid practitioners in treatment and supervision decisions.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual coercion; exploratory factor analysis; pornography use

