Abstract

Violence against women is a global problem. The current mixed-method study examined the relationship of battered women with primary care physicians (PCPs) and their thoughts on primary health care. In-depth interviews were conducted with 55 participants, using a semi-structured interview approach between April 1 and May 31, 2019, in women's shelters managed by municipalities in Ankara, Turkey. The study results showed that only 11% of the participants told their PCPs that they were exposed to violence. The most common reasons for not sharing this information were shame, lack of communication, concerns about confidentiality, and the thought that the subject was beyond the scope of the PCP. PCPs have a front-line role in recognizing domestic violence and triggering support systems for battered women.

Language: en