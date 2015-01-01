Abstract

In the two decades since federal law prohibited the trafficking of humans for sexual or nonsexual services, researchers have generated knowledge related to the mental and physical health consequences of the experience, the individual and environmental factors that facilitate exploitation, and the best practices for prevention and intervention. Despite these advances in knowledge about human trafficking, relatively scant research has explored the resiliencies of survivors, as a deficit-based narrative persists when exploring and contemplating survivor experiences. While the movement increasingly recognizes the need to situate the survivor voice in service delivery, advocacy, and research, an inquiry that values survivor strengths remains nascent. Using the Intersectional-Standpoint Methodology (ISM) and phenomenology, this qualitative study explores the nuances of resiliency during exploitation and exit among seven sex trafficking survivor-advocates in a small midwestern state. Themes related to coping strategies, intrapersonal coping skills, and interpersonal coping skills were revealed and contextualized through the four variables proposed in ISM. Implications for service provision and policy are provided.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en