Sener P, Onal O, Akpinar SE, Altınbaş K. Work 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)

10.3233/WOR-230098

37807798

BACKGROUND: Mobbing in the workplace is a critical problem affecting healthcare workers' psychological health and performance. However, there is a lack of data on the relationship between mobbing and depression and a lack of regulations to create a decent working environment.

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to determine the frequency of exposure to mobbing and the depression levels that may be related to mobbing among the employees of the Anesthesiology and Reanimation Clinic.

METHODS: In this multi-center cross-sectional study, employees were evaluated with Leymann's Inventory of Psychological Terror scale and the Beck Depression Inventory.

RESULTS: Of the participants, 86.2% stated that they were exposed to mobbing. The presence of mobbing was also associated with the presence of psychological and depressive symptoms.

CONCLUSION: The frequency of mobbing was relatively high among Anesthesiology and Reanimation clinic employees. Mobbing exposure was found to be associated with a high level of depression. Institutional and legal precautions should be taken, and awareness of mobbing should be increased to eliminate mobbing and its consequences on healthcare workers.


depression; anxiety; behavioral symptoms; bullying/mobbing; common mental disorders; healthcare workers; occupational stresses; Workplace incivility

