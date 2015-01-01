|
BACKGROUND: Mobbing in the workplace is a critical problem affecting healthcare workers' psychological health and performance. However, there is a lack of data on the relationship between mobbing and depression and a lack of regulations to create a decent working environment.
depression; anxiety; behavioral symptoms; bullying/mobbing; common mental disorders; healthcare workers; occupational stresses; Workplace incivility