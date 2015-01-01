Abstract

BACKGROUND: Improvement of workers' safety performance is an integral and essential part of safety management. Relevant safety interventions to improve workers' safety performance are generally difficult to establish when there is a wide range of occupational hazards and at-risk individuals' features.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed at formulating a practical approach to develop and prioritize potential safety interventions based on occupational and individual risk factors perceived by workers to promote workers' safety performance.



METHODS: A simple framework developed to identify and prioritize the suitable safety interventions. This framework made use of data collected using standardized and validated questionnaire and domain experts' opinions. Pearson correlation coefficients, exploratory factor analysis, and multiple linear regression were used to identify significant risk factors associated with workers' safety performance. Data were collected by interviewing 202 coal mine workers with occupational injuries, and their immediate supervisors from three mines.



RESULTS: Safety performance was associated with the occupational factor-domain (poor working condition, poor safety environment, poor job satisfaction, and high job stress) only (regression coefficient = 2.14, p < 0.01). The following interventions were identified and prioritized to promote workers' safety performance: provide fair compensation to workers, job-specific and safety training, promotion policy, achievable targets, relevant perks/benefits, safety training awareness, workplace lighting, ventilation network, sensitize the management, associate safety performance to promotion, and develop team spirit.



CONCLUSION: Our approach helps to identify and prioritize the most relevant interventions to promote safety at work when there are multiple risk factors.

