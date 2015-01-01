|
Rommers E, Petrovic M, de Pauw R, Van Bladel A, Cambier D. Acta Clin. Belg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Maney Publishing)
37815372
OBJECTIVES: The incidence of falling in older adults has remained unchanged over the past decades, despite evidence-based prevention initiatives. Therefore, it is appropriate to reflect on the current screening approach for preventive initiatives. The objective of this study was to determine whether the multifactorial algorithm proposed by Lusardi et al. (2017) exhibits superior predictive validity compared to the currently employed algorithm by the Belgian National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (NIHDI).
prediction; falls; Older adults; falls risk; physiotherapy