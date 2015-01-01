Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation and attempts are growing public health concerns globally. Evidence from high-income countries suggests that individuals with psychosis and bipolar disorder are at increased risk of suicidal ideation and attempts, but there is a scarcity of evidence from South Asia. AIMS: To estimate the prevalence of suicidal ideation and attempts in individuals with psychosis and bipolar disorder in South Asia.



METHOD: In this systematic review and meta-analysis, four databases (PsycINFO, Web of Science, EMBASE and Medline) were searched until December 2022. Pooled prevalence was estimated with random-effects models. Heterogeneity was quantified with the I(2)-statistic.



RESULTS: The pooled sample size across the 21 studies was 3745 participants, 1941 (51.8%) of which were male. The pooled prevalence of suicide attempts in South Asian people with either psychosis or bipolar disorder was 22% (95% CI 17-27; n = 15). The pooled prevalence of suicidal ideation with psychosis or bipolar disorder combined was 38% (95% CI 27-51; n = 10). Meta-regression, subgroup and sensitivity analysis showed that the pooled prevalence estimates for both suicide attempt and ideation remained unaffected by variations in critical appraisal ratings and study designs. Only one study reported data on suicide-related deaths.



CONCLUSIONS: One in four individuals diagnosed with psychosis or bipolar disorder have reported suicide attempts, whereas up to one in three have experienced suicidal ideation. These findings underscore the urgent need for clinicians to regularly assess and monitor suicidal ideation and attempts among individuals with these disorders in South Asia.

