Khedr MA, El-Ashry AM, Ali EA, Eweida RS. BMC Nurs. 2023; 22(1): e376.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37817144
BACKGROUND: Drug addiction (DA) is a global psychiatric worldwide problem. Patients with substance use disorder are more likely to use the numerous defenses at their disposal to control their surroundings emotionally. This could virtually cause a tidal wave of social rejection of them in the community. The study aims to investigate drug craving, emotional manipulation, and interoceptive awareness for social acceptance among patients with substance use disorder.
Awareness; Acceptance; Substance use disorder; Craving; Manipulation