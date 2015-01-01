Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drug addiction (DA) is a global psychiatric worldwide problem. Patients with substance use disorder are more likely to use the numerous defenses at their disposal to control their surroundings emotionally. This could virtually cause a tidal wave of social rejection of them in the community. The study aims to investigate drug craving, emotional manipulation, and interoceptive awareness for social acceptance among patients with substance use disorder.



METHODS: This study followed a descriptive correlational design on a sample of 110 patients with substance use disorder who were recruited to complete the Penn Alcohol Craving Scale, the Emotion Manipulation Questionnaire, and the Perceived Acceptance Scale.



RESULTS: Most respondents recorded high levels of PACS and emotional manipulation ability. A highly positive and significant correlation was found between scores on emotional manipulation ability and PACS.



CONCLUSION: Craving for drugs was a significant predictor of emotional manipulation ability. Incorporation of effective nursing interventions to enable patients with substance use disorder to engage in self-reflection related to how their cravings for drugs may lead them to prioritize their needs over others.

