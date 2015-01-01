|
Kirchhoff S, Fretian AM, Okan O, Bauer U. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1959.
37817102
BACKGROUND: Most mental health problems develop during youth, with about three quarter emerging before age 25. In adolescence, stigmatizing attitudes related to mental illness become more nuanced and consolidate into one's belief system. As the stigma of mental illness is still one of the leading barriers to help-seeking, intervention measures should explicitly address it before it becomes entrenched over time. Preventive measures, for example, based on promoting mental health literacy (MHL), can be used to address and tackle stigmatizing attitudes. The Canadian MHL-based intervention "the Guide" was translated and adapted for the use in German schools. The present study evaluates the effect of the German version of the Guide on attitudes towards mental illness among students in Germany.
School; Adolescents; Intervention; Mental health; Stigma; Mental health literacy