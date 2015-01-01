|
Citation
|
Fresno A, Ramos Alvarado N, Núñez D, Ulloa JL, Arriagada J, Cloitre M, Bisson JI, Roberts NP, Shevlin M, Karatzias T. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2263313.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37815059
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: ICD-11 Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Complex PTSD (CPTSD) are stress-related disorders. The International Trauma Questionnaire (ITQ) is a widely used instrument to assess PTSD and CPTSD. To date, there is no evidence of the psychometric characteristics of the ITQ in Latin American countries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; TEPT; Chile; Cuestionario de Trauma CIE-11; español; PTSD; complex PTSD; ICD-11 Trauma Questionnaire; Spanish; trauma; PTSD； 复杂性PTSD； ICD-11 创伤问卷； 创伤； 西班牙语； 智利; TEPT complejo