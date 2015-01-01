Abstract

BACKGROUND: ICD-11 Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Complex PTSD (CPTSD) are stress-related disorders. The International Trauma Questionnaire (ITQ) is a widely used instrument to assess PTSD and CPTSD. To date, there is no evidence of the psychometric characteristics of the ITQ in Latin American countries.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to assess the construct and concurrent validity of the Latin American Spanish adaptation of the ITQ in a sample of Chilean adults.



METHODS: A sample of 275 Chilean young adults completed the ITQ, a traumatic life events checklist, the Adverse Childhood Experiences Questionnaire, the Depression Anxiety Stress Scales-21, and the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale short version. Four alternative confirmatory factor analysis models were tested. Correlation analyses were performed to determine concurrent validity with associated measures (number of reported traumatic events, number of adverse childhood experiences, anxiety, depression, and suicidal risk).



RESULTS: The second-order two-factor (PTSD and DSO) and the correlated first-order six-factor model provided acceptable fit; however, the first model showed a better fit based on the BIC difference. The PTSD and DSO dimensions, as well as the six ITQ clusters showed positive correlations with reported number of traumatic life-events, reported number of adverse childhood experiences, levels of anxiety, depression, and suicidal risk.



CONCLUSIONS: The ITQ Latin American Spanish adaptation provides acceptable psychometric evidence to assess PTSD and CPTSD in accordance with the ICD-11.

