Fino E, Daniels JK, Micheli G, Gazineo D, Godino L, Imbriaco G, Antognoli M, Sist L, Regnano D, Decaro R, Guberti M, Mazzetti M. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2263316.

10.1080/20008066.2023.2263316

37815082

BACKGROUND: When exposed to events that transgress one's moral beliefs, a plethora of negative consequences may follow, which are captured by the concept of moral injury (MI). Despite its relevance to experiences of healthcare workers during a global health emergency, there is lack of validated MI instruments adapted to the healthcare setting.

OBJECTIVE: The present study aims to provide a validation of the Italian version of the Moral Injury Events Scale (MIES) adjusted to the healthcare setting by assessing its factor structure, internal consistency and construct validity.

METHODS: A sample of 794 healthcare workers (46% nurses, 51% female) engaged in hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy completed measures of MI, PTSD, anxiety, depression, burnout, meaning in life and positive affect.

RESULTS: Using an exploratory structural equation modelling (ESEM) we assessed the scale factor structure for the entire sample and separately for nurse professional and female healthcare worker groups.

FINDINGS support a three-factor solution: Factor 1 'perceived transgressions by others'; Factor 2 'perceived transgressions by self'; and Factor 3 'perceived betrayals by others'.

FINDINGS also indicate some level of convergence with measures of PTSD, anxiety, depression and burnout.

CONCLUSION: Results suggest that the MIES may be useful in capturing unique experiences of moral injury amongst healthcare workers engaged in a global health emergency. The low range correlations with measures of psychological distress might potentially indicate that MI, which captures cognitive value judgements rather than manifest symptomatology, may uniquely explain a certain amount of variance. Implications for the development of new empirically derived and theoretical guided tools are discussed, highlighting the need for future research to examine the role of individualising and social binding moral principles in gaining a more nuanced understanding of moral injury experiences amongst healthcare professionals across different socio-cultural settings.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; healthcare professionals; análisis factorial; emergencia sanitaria mundial; Escala de eventos de daño moral; factor analysis; global health emergency; Moral Injury Events Scale; profesionales de la salud; SEM; 全球突发健康事件; 医护专业人员; 因素分析; 道德伤害事件量表

