SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Klasen CM, Teltrop L, Belau MH, Lohner L, Ondruschka B, Riecke K, Reuter S, Schmalfeldt B, Wilmes S, Witzel I. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12024-023-00725-z

PMID

37816930

Abstract

The aim of this study was to evaluate how the COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted the number and patterns of sexual assault victims within a German metropolitan city. A retrospective single center analysis of the gynecology examination reports of all women presenting to the emergency department of a university hospital after a sexual offense between 03/2013 and 02/2021 (n = 1167). Comparison of the first year of the pandemic 03/2000-03/2021) to previous years (03/2017-02/2020) and comparison of periods of government-imposed social distancing (03/12/2020-05/23/2020 and 10/23/2020-02/28/2021) with corresponding periods of pre-pandemic years. The overall number of sexual assault cases did not change during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, during the stay-at-home orders, the number of women presenting to the emergency department decreased by 38% (n=45 vs. 72). Fewer victims filed a police report during the pandemic (49.5% vs. 73.9%, p<0.001) and the lockdown period (50% vs. 76.5%, p<0.001). Less genital injuries after sexual assault were detected during the pandemic (14.3% vs. 25.2%, p<0.02), but there was an increase of illegal substance abuse (19.5% vs. 9.3%, p<0.003). During the stay-at-home orders fewer victims reported alcohol consumption (42.4% vs. 62.5 %, p<0.023). Despite the decrease in sexual offense related police reports, the number of sexual assault cases remained consistent, and the usage of illegal drugs increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. These findings represent the importance of providing support to sexual assault victims, as well as the implementation of preventative measures, especially in times of crisis.


Language: en

Keywords

Reporting; COVID-19 pandemic; Lockdown; Genital injury; Sexual assaults

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print