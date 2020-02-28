Abstract

The aim of this study was to evaluate how the COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted the number and patterns of sexual assault victims within a German metropolitan city. A retrospective single center analysis of the gynecology examination reports of all women presenting to the emergency department of a university hospital after a sexual offense between 03/2013 and 02/2021 (n = 1167). Comparison of the first year of the pandemic 03/2000-03/2021) to previous years (03/2017-02/2020) and comparison of periods of government-imposed social distancing (03/12/2020-05/23/2020 and 10/23/2020-02/28/2021) with corresponding periods of pre-pandemic years. The overall number of sexual assault cases did not change during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, during the stay-at-home orders, the number of women presenting to the emergency department decreased by 38% (n=45 vs. 72). Fewer victims filed a police report during the pandemic (49.5% vs. 73.9%, p<0.001) and the lockdown period (50% vs. 76.5%, p<0.001). Less genital injuries after sexual assault were detected during the pandemic (14.3% vs. 25.2%, p<0.02), but there was an increase of illegal substance abuse (19.5% vs. 9.3%, p<0.003). During the stay-at-home orders fewer victims reported alcohol consumption (42.4% vs. 62.5 %, p<0.023). Despite the decrease in sexual offense related police reports, the number of sexual assault cases remained consistent, and the usage of illegal drugs increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. These findings represent the importance of providing support to sexual assault victims, as well as the implementation of preventative measures, especially in times of crisis.

Language: en