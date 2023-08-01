|
Citation
Kukla-Acevedo S, Acevedo-Polakovich ID. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37815764
Abstract
PURPOSE: To examine the relationship between social safety net (SSN) spending and high school graduation rates for all students, as well as students belonging to minoritized groups. Also, to determine whether public SSN investments and PK-12 education are independent.
Language: en
Keywords
Disparities; Education spending; Graduation rates; Social safety net spending