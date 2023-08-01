Abstract

PURPOSE: Enhancing young people's mental health is crucial given that most adult mental disorders develop before age 24 years. However, it is unclear whether low-intensity interventions delivered online can be effective. This study aimed to provide preliminary evidence on whether a low-intensity online intervention (LiON) can effectively lower young people's distress levels and mental health symptoms.



METHODS: We compared the preintervention and postintervention changes in distress level and severity of depression and anxiety symptoms in 137 young people aged 15-24 years who used the LiON service with the three-month changes in a 1:1 propensity score-matched control group of community young people who did not use the service. They participated in one of the following modules for the first time: (1) sleep and relaxation, (2) stress-coping, and (3) problem-solving.



RESULTS: Participants who received LiON intervention (mean age 22.88 [standard deviation 3.67] years, 65.7% female) showed significantly greater reductions in distress level (Cohen's f(2): 0.079), as well as the severity of depressive symptoms (Cohen's f(2): 0.056) and anxiety symptoms (Cohen's f(2): 0.044) compared to the control group.



DISCUSSION: The findings suggest that the LiON intervention has the potential to effectively reduce distress and mental health symptoms in young people. Future research should aim to confirm these findings through randomized controlled trials and explore the cost-effectiveness of the intervention.

