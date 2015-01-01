|
Davidson TM, Espeleta HC, Ridings LE, Witcraft S, Bravoco O, Higgins K, Houchins R, Kitchens D, Manning B, Jones S, Crookes B, Hanson R, Ruggiero KJ. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37815166
BACKGROUND: Annually, over 600,000 adults served in U.S. trauma centers (≥ 20%) develop posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or depression in the first year after injury. American College of Surgeons guidelines include screening and addressing mental health recovery in trauma centers. Yet, many trauma centers do not monitor and address mental health recovery, and it is a priority to learn how to implement evidence-informed mental health programs in trauma centers. STUDY DESIGN: This paper describes our application of the Exploration, Preparation, Implementation, Sustainment 15 model to implement the Trauma Resilience and Recovery Program (TRRP) in three Level I-II trauma centers to address patients' mental health needs. TRRP is a scalable and sustainable stepped model of care - one of the few in the US - that provides early intervention and direct services after traumatic injury.
