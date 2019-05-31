Abstract

PROBLEM: This study was carried out to investigate the health-risk behaviors and peer pressure of adolescents aged 12-18 years in need of protection at child protective services.



METHODS: The data of this cross-sectional study were collected using individual interviews with 85 adolescents living in child homes and child homes buildings complex between February 25 and May 31, 2019. The data were collected using the "Descriptive Information Form," the "Health-Risk Behaviors Questionnaire," and the "Peer Pressure Questionnaire." FINDINGS: The results of study in adolescents were 34.1% were in the risk group in terms of weight, and 41.2% had a psychiatric problem. Among the health-risk behaviors of adolescents; 56.5% did not pay attention to daily nutrition, 51.8% had fast food every day, 54.1% injury behaviors were doing dangerous sports, only 15.3% wore seat belts, 78.8% did not exercise three or more days per week, 38.8% watched television and computer three or more hours per day, 27.1% used painkillers without consulting a doctor, 24.7% applied the health recommendations they read on the internet, 20.0% of the adolescents reported that they went on a diet without consulting the healthcare personnel, and 14.1% voluntary vomited to lose or maintain their weight. And 21.2% of the adolescents were exposed to peer pressure.



CONCLUSIONS: It was concluded that adolescents in need of protection at child protective services have health-risk behaviors and low-level peer pressure.

Language: en