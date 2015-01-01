Abstract

Childhood traumas have been considered risk factors for many psychiatric disorders. Recent studies demonstrated that childhood traumas can also be considered risk factors for neurological diseases. In this context, the objective of this study is to investigate the effects of childhood traumas on treatment resistance in patients with epilepsy. The study sample consisted of 85 epilepsy patients, 40 male and 45 female, who were diagnosed and followed up by a neurologist. Of these patients, 45 were being followed up with the diagnosis of refractory epilepsy, and 40 were being followed up with the diagnosis of treatment-responsive epilepsy. Cranial magnetic resonance imaging and electroencephalography were performed on all patients. In addition, all patients were administered childhood trauma questionnaire (CTQ) and Hamilton depression rating scale (HAM-D). Epilepsy patients included in the study were divided into refractory epilepsy and treatment-responsive epilepsy groups. There was no significant difference between the groups in sociodemographic characteristics. On the other hand, total CTQ and all CTQ subscale scores and HAM-D scores were significantly higher in the refractory epilepsy group than in the treatment-responsive epilepsy group. This study demonstrates that childhood traumas may contribute to treatment resistance in epilepsy patients. Therefore, it is recommended that a history of childhood traumas be routinely queried in the treatment of epilepsy patients.

