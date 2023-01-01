|
McKinley SJ, Verona E. Law Hum. Behav. 2023; 47(5): 591-605.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
37816137
OBJECTIVE: Compared with other jobs, the law enforcement profession is a high-stakes occupation that has the potential to greatly impact public safety, and officers must face daily dangers not experienced in other professions. Previous research indicates that many law enforcement officers exhibit varying degrees of psychopathic traits, which suggests that it may be useful to examine police officer performance, specifically proxies of excessive use of force, through the lens of the triarchic psychopathy domains. HYPOTHESES: We predicted that high boldness and high meanness would be associated with greater justification of excessive use of force, whereas low boldness, high meanness, and high disinhibition would relate to greater errors in high-stakes decision making ("trigger bias").
Language: en