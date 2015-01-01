SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hansmann KJ, Razon N. Milbank Q. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Milbank Memorial Fund, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1468-0009.12676

PMID

37814523

Abstract

Policy Points The health care sector is increasingly investing in social conditions, including availability of safe, reliable, and adequate transportation, that contribute to improving health. In this paper, we suggest ways to advance the impact of transportation interventions and highlight the limitations of how health services researchers and practitioners currently conceptualize and use transportation. Incorporating a transportation justice framework offers an opportunity to address transportation and mobility needs more comprehensively and equitably within health care research, delivery, and policy.


Language: en

Keywords

health services research; social risk; transportation

