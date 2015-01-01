Abstract

Policy Points The health care sector is increasingly investing in social conditions, including availability of safe, reliable, and adequate transportation, that contribute to improving health. In this paper, we suggest ways to advance the impact of transportation interventions and highlight the limitations of how health services researchers and practitioners currently conceptualize and use transportation. Incorporating a transportation justice framework offers an opportunity to address transportation and mobility needs more comprehensively and equitably within health care research, delivery, and policy.

