Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Falls are a leading cause of head injury among older adults, but the risk of fall occurring after a head injury is less well-characterized. We sought to examine the association between head injury and subsequent risk of falls requiring hospital care among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: This analysis included 13,081 participants in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Study enrolled in 1987-1989 and followed through 2019. The association of head injury (time-varying exposure; self-reported and/or ICD-9/10 code identified) with risk of subsequent (occurring >1-month after head injury) falls requiring hospital care (ICD-9/10 code defined) was modeled using Cox proportional hazards regression. Secondary analyses included Fine and Gray proportional hazards regression to account for the competing risk of death, analysis of head injury frequency and severity, and formal testing for interaction by age, sex, and race. Models were adjusted for age, sex, race/center, education, military service, alcohol consumption, smoking, diabetes, hypertension, and psychotropic medication use.



RESULTS: Participants' mean age at baseline was 54 years, 58% were female, 28% were Black, and 14% had at least one head injury occurring over the study period. Over a median 23 years of follow-up, 29% of participants had a fall requiring medical care. In adjusted Cox proportional hazards models, individuals with head injury had 2.01 (95%CI=1.85-2.18) times the risk of falls compared to individuals without head injury. Accounting for the competing risk of mortality, individuals with head injury had 1.69 (95%CI=1.57-1.82) times the risk of falls compared to individuals without head injury. We observed stronger associations among men compared to women (men: HR=2.60, 95%CI=2.25-3.00; women: HR=1.80, 95%CI=1.63-1.99, p-interaction<0.001). We observed evidence of a dose-response association for head injury number and severity with fall risk (1 injury: HR=1.68, 95%CI=1.53-1.84; 2+ injuries: HR=2.37, 95%CI=1.92-2.94 and mild: HR=1.97, 95%CI=1.78-2.18; moderate/severe/penetrating: HR=2.50, 95%CI=2.06-3.02).



DISCUSSION: Among community-dwelling older adults followed over 30 years, head injury was associated with subsequent falls requiring medical care. We observed stronger associations among men and with increasing number and severity of head injuries. Whether older individuals with head injury might benefit from fall prevention measures should be a focus of future research.

Language: en