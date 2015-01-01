Abstract

Despite the ubiquity of tropical cyclones and their impacts on forests, little is known about how tropical cyclone regimes shape the ecology and evolution of tree species. We used a simple meteorological model (HURRECON) to estimate wind fields from hurricanes in the Western North Atlantic and Eastern North Pacific tropical cyclone basins from storms occurring between 1851 and 2022. We characterize how the intensity and frequency of hurricanes differ among geographically distinct hurricane regimes and define four hurricane regimes for North America (Continental, Inland, Coastal, and Fringe). Along this coastal-to-inland gradient, we found major differences in the frequency and intensity of hurricane wind regimes. The Fringe regime experiences category 1 winds relatively frequently [return period (RP) 25 y], whereas the Inland regime experiences category 1 winds very infrequently (RP ~3,000 y). We discuss how species traits related to tree windfirmness, such as mechanical properties and crown traits, may vary along hurricane regime gradients. Quantitative characterization of forest hurricane regimes provides a critical step for understanding the evolutionary and ecological role of hurricane regimes in wind-prone forests.

