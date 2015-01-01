Abstract

This study investigated the co-occurrent association of marijuana use and prescription opioid misuse with multiple suicide attempts among adolescents with a history of suicidal ideation. Data came from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The sample was comprised of adolescents ages 14-18 who reported suicidal ideation during the past year (n = 2,562). Multinomial logistic regression was used to examine the co-occurring association of marijuana use and prescription opioid misuse with multiple suicide attempts. Of the 2,562 adolescents who experienced suicidal ideation, 19.2 % also attempted suicide multiple times during the past year and 19.0 % reported ever using marijuana and misusing prescription opioids, 8.8 % misused prescription opioids only, and 33.3 % used marijuana only. In the multivariate model, for adolescents who used marijuana and misused prescription opioid, the risk of attempting suicide once was 1.77 times higher (RRR = 1.77, 95 % CI = 1.22-2.59) and the risk of multiple suicide attempts was 3.23 times higher (RRR = 3.23, 95 % CI = 1.95-5.33) when compared to adolescents who had never used marijuana nor misused prescription opioid. The risk of multiple suicide attempts was greater for bisexual and racial/ethnic minority adolescents and adolescents who felt sad or hopeless. Interventions that prevent prescription opioid misuse among adolescents may be effective in mitigating suicide attempts.

