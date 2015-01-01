|
Citation
|
Kearns JC, Edwards ER, Finley EP, Geraci JC, Gildea SM, Goodman M, Hwang I, Kennedy CJ, King AJ, Luedtke A, Marx BP, Petukhova MV, Sampson NA, Seim RW, Stanley IH, Stein MB, Ursano RJ, Kessler RC. Psychol. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37815485
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Risk of suicide-related behaviors is elevated among military personnel transitioning to civilian life. An earlier report showed that high-risk U.S. Army soldiers could be identified shortly before this transition with a machine learning model that included predictors from administrative systems, self-report surveys, and geospatial data. Based on this result, a Veterans Affairs and Army initiative was launched to evaluate a suicide-prevention intervention for high-risk transitioning soldiers. To make targeting practical, though, a streamlined model and risk calculator were needed that used only a short series of self-report survey questions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Machine learning; suicide attempt; suicide prevention; veterans