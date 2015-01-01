Abstract

BACKGROUND: The cannabis regulation landscape is ever evolving, and it may be difficult for parents to stay up to date. This study aimed to assess parental knowledge of recent cannabis legislation and cannabis health effects, as well as communication around cannabis use.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data were collected through the 2020 Voices of Child Health in Chicago Parent Panel Survey. Parents were asked about the veracity of statements on cannabis legislation and health effects, and about communication with their children. Descriptive statistics were calculated to characterize response frequencies. Rao-Scott chi-square test explored differences in the proportion of parents who answered all questions correctly or got at least one question wrong.



RESULTS: 75% and 74% of parents answered at least one legislation or health items incorrectly, respectively. Most parents reported talking to their children about legislation (56%), not using cannabis (75%) and rules around drug use (90%).



CONCLUSIONS: While parents reported communicating with their children about cannabis, the majority had gaps in their knowledge. The results of this study indicate a need for effective cannabis education interventions.

Language: en