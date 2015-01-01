|
Citation
Nageswara Rao A, Jeyapaul R, Najar SA, Chaitanya B. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
37815797
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Driving is a dynamic activity that takes place in a constantly changing environment, carrying safety implications not only for the driver but also for other road users. Despite the potentially life-threatening consequences of incorrect driving behavior, drivers often engage in activities unrelated to driving. This study aims to investigate the frequency and types of errors committed by drivers when they are distracted compared to when they are not distracted.
Language: en
Keywords
driver behavior; driver distraction; Driving errors; music