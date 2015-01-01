|
Schreen W, Huch B, Vogele D, Zengerling F. Urologie 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Ein Fahrradsturz mit Folgen
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID
37816873
A 24-year-old patient presented to our interdisciplinary emergency room after falling from a bicycle. The patient reported that the base of his penis hit the bicycle handlebars as part of the fall. Initially, right-sided pain in the scrotum and a slight, spontaneously stopped urethral bleeding occurred, but micturition was undisturbed. Regarding previous illnesses, the patient reported a known von Willebrand-Jürgens syndrome type IIA (subtype IIE). After an unremarkable clinical and sonographic examination, he was discharged for further outpatient treatment with oral analgesia.
Language: de