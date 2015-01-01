Abstract

A 24-year-old patient presented to our interdisciplinary emergency room after falling from a bicycle. The patient reported that the base of his penis hit the bicycle handlebars as part of the fall. Initially, right-sided pain in the scrotum and a slight, spontaneously stopped urethral bleeding occurred, but micturition was undisturbed. Regarding previous illnesses, the patient reported a known von Willebrand-Jürgens syndrome type IIA (subtype IIE). After an unremarkable clinical and sonographic examination, he was discharged for further outpatient treatment with oral analgesia.



Four days later, the patient presented again with incomplete tumescence of the penis. The erection had been present for 48 hours without any new gross hematuria.



===



Ein 24-jähriger Patient stellte sich nach stattgehabtem Sturz vom Fahrrad in unserer interdisziplinären Notaufnahme vor. Der Patient berichtete über einen Aufprall der Peniswurzel gegen den Fahrradlenker im Rahmen des Sturzes. Initial seien rechtsseitige Schmerzen im Skrotum und eine leichte, spontan sistierende urethrale Blutung bei jedoch ungestörter Miktion aufgetreten. Bezüglich Vorerkrankungen berichtete der Patient über ein bekanntes Von-Willebrand-Jürgens-Syndrom Typ IIA (Subtyp IIE). Nach unauffälliger klinischer und sonographischer Untersuchung wurde er mit oraler Analgesie in die ambulante Weiterbehandlung entlassen.



Vier Tage später stellte sich der Patient mit einer inkompletten Tumeszenz des Penis wieder vor. Die Erektion bestand anamnestisch seit 48 h ohne neuerliche Makrohämaturie.

Language: de