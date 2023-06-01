|
Citation
|
Leavitt R, Thurman JT, Buchanan JT, Shreffler J, Huecker MR, Early T. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37816660
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Improper use of camp stoves in enclosed spaces has resulted in fatalities from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Prior research has focused on the CO output of stoves burning white gas, unleaded gas, or kerosene. Stoves burning an isobutane/propane fuel have not been investigated and are the focus of this study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
air quality; asphyxiant gas toxicity; backpacking; camping; enclosed space; products of combustion